Nov 10 Wolseley Plc

* Q1 gross margin ahead of last year at 28.0%.

* Q1 trading profit of £250 million, 6.0% ahead of last year.

* Wolseley generated 3.2% like-for-like revenue growth and 5.3% total growth in q1 in mixed market conditions.

* Wolseley expects to make continued progress in 2016.

* No significant change to company's guidance since 29 sept Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)