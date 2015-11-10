BRIEF-Sun reports 9-months group revenue pre-tax profit 225.8 mln rupees
* 9-Months ended group revenue 4.72 billion rupees versus 3.88 billion rupees year ago
Nov 10 Wolseley Plc
* Q1 gross margin ahead of last year at 28.0%.
* Q1 trading profit of £250 million, 6.0% ahead of last year.
* Wolseley generated 3.2% like-for-like revenue growth and 5.3% total growth in q1 in mixed market conditions.
* Wolseley expects to make continued progress in 2016.
* No significant change to company's guidance since 29 sept
* Says its unit KS Kolbenschmidt GmbH has signed a license agreement with the chinese automotive industry supplier ZYNP Corporation, Mengzhou