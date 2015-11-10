BRIEF-Ryosan to retire 9.52 pct stake of shares
* Says it plans to retire 9.52 percent stake of shares (3 million shares) on May 31
Nov 10 Link Mobility Group ASA :
* Q3 revenue 90.7 million Norwegian crowns ($10.49 million) versus 38.2 million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBITDA 11.7 million crowns versus 4.2 million crowns year ago
* Says main drivers behind the strong growth is acquisitions as well as organic growth driven by increased demand
* Says market for B2B mobile services has been a double-digits growth market over the last years and expects this situation to last
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 4.5 million shares (representing 16.02 percent stake) at up to 20 billion yen, during the period from May 15 to May 14, 2018