BRIEF-Ryosan to retire 9.52 pct stake of shares
* Says it plans to retire 9.52 percent stake of shares (3 million shares) on May 31
Nov 10 Electra Gruppen publ AB :
* Q3 revenue 366.8 million Swedish crowns ($42.2 million)versus 411.6 million crowns year ago
* Q3 operating profit 10.1 million crowns versus 12.4 million crowns year ago
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 4.5 million shares (representing 16.02 percent stake) at up to 20 billion yen, during the period from May 15 to May 14, 2018