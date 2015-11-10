BRIEF-Ryosan to retire 9.52 pct stake of shares
* Says it plans to retire 9.52 percent stake of shares (3 million shares) on May 31
Nov 10 Napatech A/S :
* Q3 revenue 60.4 million Danish crowns ($8.7 million), up 36 percent compared to Q3 2014
* Q3 EBITDA was 11.6 million Danish crowns versus 5.1 million crowns year ago
* Guidance for year is maintained - revenue growth around 12 pct, EBITDA margin around 12 pct
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9420 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to retire 9.52 percent stake of shares (3 million shares) on May 31
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 4.5 million shares (representing 16.02 percent stake) at up to 20 billion yen, during the period from May 15 to May 14, 2018