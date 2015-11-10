Nov 10 Land Securities Group Plc

* Land securities has pre-let 92,000 sq ft at Zig Zag building, Victoria, SW1 to Deutsche Bank on a 15-year lease.

* The move will see Deutsche Bank relocate its Asset Management and Private Wealth Management units from their current City locations to Victoria, taking The Zig Zag Building from 37% to 77% pre-let.

* Deutsche Bank is taking six floors in the building, which has been designed to help businesses attract and retain the best talent by putting employee health and well-being at its heart, Land Securities said in a statement. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)