Nov 10 Land Securities Group Plc
* Land securities has pre-let 92,000 sq ft at Zig Zag
building, Victoria, SW1 to Deutsche Bank on a 15-year lease.
* The move will see Deutsche Bank relocate its Asset
Management and Private Wealth Management units from their
current City locations to Victoria,
taking The Zig Zag Building from 37% to 77% pre-let.
* Deutsche Bank is taking six floors in the building, which
has been designed to help businesses attract and retain the best
talent by putting employee health and well-being at its heart,
Land Securities said in a statement.
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise)