BRIEF-Ryosan to retire 9.52 pct stake of shares
* Says it plans to retire 9.52 percent stake of shares (3 million shares) on May 31
Nov 10 UBM Plc :
* Has continued to perform in line with expectations during period
* Largest events continue to drive performance, consistent with 'events first' strategy
* PR Newswire and other marketing services performed in line with expectations
* Advanstar's performance remains in line with our expectations and integration is on track
* Outlook for profitability of group in 2015 remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)
* Says it plans to retire 9.52 percent stake of shares (3 million shares) on May 31
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 4.5 million shares (representing 16.02 percent stake) at up to 20 billion yen, during the period from May 15 to May 14, 2018