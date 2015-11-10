BRIEF-Sun reports 9-months group revenue pre-tax profit 225.8 mln rupees
* 9-Months ended group revenue 4.72 billion rupees versus 3.88 billion rupees year ago
Nov 10 Hornby Plc
* Uk revenue for ten weeks from early september to 8 november increased by 9% compared to last year
* Sees profit for current financial year will be lower than market expectations but will recover next year
* Expects impact of european restructuring on co will mean fy revenue and profit for will be lower than market expectations
* Expected that there will now be an underlying group loss before tax for full financial year of 2.0 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its unit KS Kolbenschmidt GmbH has signed a license agreement with the chinese automotive industry supplier ZYNP Corporation, Mengzhou