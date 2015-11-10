BRIEF-Ryosan to retire 9.52 pct stake of shares
* Says it plans to retire 9.52 percent stake of shares (3 million shares) on May 31
Nov 10 Nexus AG :
* In first nine months 2015, sales improved by 24.1 pct from 56.351 million euros ($60.57 million) (9 months 2014) to 69.949 million euros
* 9-month EBITDA increased by 33.3 pct to 13.382 million euros (9 months 2014: 10.038 million euros)
* 9-month EBIT in amount of 6.341 million euros improved compared to same period last year (9 months 2014: 5.134 million euros) by 23.5 percent Source text - bit.ly/1OB26BV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9303 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 4.5 million shares (representing 16.02 percent stake) at up to 20 billion yen, during the period from May 15 to May 14, 2018