BRIEF-Ryosan to buy back 16.02 pct stake of shares
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 4.5 million shares (representing 16.02 percent stake) at up to 20 billion yen, during the period from May 15 to May 14, 2018
Nov 10 Seven Principles AG :
* Q3 sales at 19.6 million euros ($21.07 million)
* Q3 EBITDA, improved on an adjusted basis to loss 1.5 million euros, compared to loss 2.1 million euros in Q2 2015 and loss 2.3 million euros in Q1 2015
* 9-month EBITDA amounted to loss 8.9 million euros, including the non-recurring expenses
* Consolidated earnings after 9 months 2015 amounted to a loss of 10.7 million euros
* Forecast for the full year 2015 confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9302 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 5.6 billion won contract with SK hynix Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipments