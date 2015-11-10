Nov 10 Seven Principles AG :

* Q3 sales at 19.6 million euros ($21.07 million)

* Q3 EBITDA, improved on an adjusted basis to loss 1.5 million euros, compared to loss 2.1 million euros in Q2 2015 and loss 2.3 million euros in Q1 2015

* 9-month EBITDA amounted to loss 8.9 million euros, including the non-recurring expenses

* Consolidated earnings after 9 months 2015 amounted to a loss of 10.7 million euros

* Forecast for the full year 2015 confirmed