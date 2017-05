Nov 10 Ascencia Ltd :

* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 group total revenue of 241.3 million rupees

* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 group profit before taxation of 127.9 million rupees

* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 group net asset value per share of 11.75 rupees Source: bit.ly/1HEiz0l