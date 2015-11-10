Nov 10 Tallink Grupp AS :
* Says concludes sale-charterback agreements for MS Superstar
* AS Tallink Grupp unit Tallink Superfast Limited has entered into agreement with Medinvest
SpA to sell fast ferry superstar for 91.5 million euros ($98.44 million)
* Concurrently AS Tallink Grupp and Medinvest SpA have entered into bareboat charter
agreement and Tallink will continue to operate the fast ferry Superstar on its Tallinn-Helsinki
route shuttle service until beginning of 2017, when the Tallink's new LNG fast ferry will start
to operate on the same route
* Change of the ownership and start of the charter period of the fast ferry Superstar is
planned in December
