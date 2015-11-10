Nov 10 Ericsson

* Says outlook on growth for 2014-2018 for projected total addressable market of a CAGR of 2 to 4 percent, with continued ambition to grow faster than market.

* Says cost and efficiency program on track, with target to achieve annual net savings of SEK 9 billion during 2017

* Says estimated market growth for targeted areas 10% CAGR, with Ericsson outperforming market growth year to date

* For 2015, rolling four quarters, the total sales in targeted areas amounted to SEK 45 billion, up from SEK 35 billion for the same period last year and representing a growing share of Ericsson's total sales.

* Says Ericsson estimates that total network equipment market during years 2014-2018 will show a CAGR of 1 to 3 percent

* Says telecom services market is estimated to show a CAGR of 3 to 5 percent

* Says market for support solutions is forecasted to show a CAGR of 7 to 9 percent in same period

* Says Ericsson's ambition is to continue to grow faster than projected total addressable market CAGR of 2 to 4 percent in 2014-2018, including growing faster than market in targeted areas.

* Says cost and efficiency program announced in november 2014 with target of achieving annual net savings of SEK 9 billion during 2017 is tracking according to plan

* Says program is expected to generate approximately SEK 3.5 to 4.5 billion in restructuring charges 2015-2017, a revision from previously communicated expectation of SEK 3 to 4 billion

* Says it is estimated that half of savings will reduce ericsson's operating expenses (opex) and other half will impact cost of sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)