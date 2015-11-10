Nov 10 Nedsense Enterprises NV :

* Revenue for first 9 months of 2015 down by 151,000 euros ($162,310) versus 2014

* Operating expenses for the first 9 months decreased by 194,000 euros versus the same period in 2014, resulting in an operating loss of approximately 2.3 million euros

* Supervisory board and board of directors have decided to pursue the sale of the loft division

* Management expects, although there is no guarantee, to complete the sale of the loft division before the end of 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1RKhObL

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9303 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)