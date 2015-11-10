BRIEF-Ryosan to buy back 16.02 pct stake of shares
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 4.5 million shares (representing 16.02 percent stake) at up to 20 billion yen, during the period from May 15 to May 14, 2018
Nov 10 Nedsense Enterprises NV :
* Revenue for first 9 months of 2015 down by 151,000 euros ($162,310) versus 2014
* Operating expenses for the first 9 months decreased by 194,000 euros versus the same period in 2014, resulting in an operating loss of approximately 2.3 million euros
* Supervisory board and board of directors have decided to pursue the sale of the loft division
* Management expects, although there is no guarantee, to complete the sale of the loft division before the end of 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1RKhObL
