BRIEF-Sun reports 9-months group revenue pre-tax profit 225.8 mln rupees
* 9-Months ended group revenue 4.72 billion rupees versus 3.88 billion rupees year ago
Nov 10 Unlimited Travel Group publ AB :
* Q3 revenue 118.5 million Swedish crowns ($13.6 million) versus 128.9 million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBITA 7.6 million crowns versus 9.4 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6848 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* 9-Months ended group revenue 4.72 billion rupees versus 3.88 billion rupees year ago
* Says its unit KS Kolbenschmidt GmbH has signed a license agreement with the chinese automotive industry supplier ZYNP Corporation, Mengzhou