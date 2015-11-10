BRIEF-Ryosan to buy back 16.02 pct stake of shares
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 4.5 million shares (representing 16.02 percent stake) at up to 20 billion yen, during the period from May 15 to May 14, 2018
Nov 10 Paynova AB :
* Rights issue subscribed to a total of 166 pct
* Issue provides company with proceeds of about 21 million Swedish crowns ($2.42 million) before issue costs Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6782 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 4.5 million shares (representing 16.02 percent stake) at up to 20 billion yen, during the period from May 15 to May 14, 2018
* Says it signed a 5.6 billion won contract with SK hynix Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipments