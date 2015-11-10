BRIEF-Ryosan to buy back 16.02 pct stake of shares
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 4.5 million shares (representing 16.02 percent stake) at up to 20 billion yen, during the period from May 15 to May 14, 2018
Nov 10 Koninklijke KPN NV :
* Sells 150 million shares in Telefónica Deutschland for total proceeds of 805 million euros ($865.70 million)
* Completed the accelerated bookbuild offering to institutional investors of 150 million shares in Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG at a price of 5.37 euros per share
* KPN intends to distribute approximately 70 pct of the proceeds of the transaction to its shareholders in 2016 as a dividend in the form of a capital repayment
* Transaction is expected to settle on Nov. 12 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9299 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says it signed a 5.6 billion won contract with SK hynix Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipments