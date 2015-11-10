BRIEF-Ryosan to buy back 16.02 pct stake of shares
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 4.5 million shares (representing 16.02 percent stake) at up to 20 billion yen, during the period from May 15 to May 14, 2018
Nov 10 Tieto Oyj :
* Tampere region in Finland outsources IT services to Tieto
* Signed an agreement with city of Tampere and eight of its nearby municipalities to supply their IT infrastructure and integration services
* Agreement is valid for five years, 2016 - 2020, and its value is about 30 million euros ($32.3 million) Source text: bit.ly/1OB9qxh
($1 = 0.9299 euros)
* Says it signed a 5.6 billion won contract with SK hynix Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipments