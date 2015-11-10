Nov 10 Tieto Oyj :

* Tampere region in Finland outsources IT services to Tieto

* Signed an agreement with city of Tampere and eight of its nearby municipalities to supply their IT infrastructure and integration services

* Agreement is valid for five years, 2016 - 2020, and its value is about 30 million euros ($32.3 million) Source text: bit.ly/1OB9qxh

