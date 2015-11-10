BRIEF-Amasten Holding Q1 rental income SEK 65.0 million
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 65.0 MILLION VERSUS SEK 56.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
Nov 10 Growthpoint Properties Ltd
* Announced it will be entering real estate investment in several African markets outside of South Africa.
* Has entered a joint venture with Investec Asset Management, partnered by International Finance Corporation (IFC) to launch its pan-African investment strategy.
* Has entered a 50/50 joint venture with global investment management firm Investec Asset Management to form a new management business,
* US$90 million commitment from Growthpoint and IFC as anchor investors is part of a targeted US$500 million that will be raised for this third-party institutional investment vehicle. Further company coverage:
* Q1 increase in FFO I by 11 % to approximately EUR 113 million