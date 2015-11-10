BRIEF-Regulator rejects Nanning Sugar's share private placement proposal
* Says securities regulator rejects its share private placement proposal
Nov 10 Volvo Ab
* Volvo wins arbitration case concerning defective components
* Says current assessment is that outcome will have a positive impact of approximately SEK 800 million on Volvo Group's operating profit in Q4
* The deliveries were made several years ago and the problem was corrected in the production process many years ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* "We can say we keep our outlook, our budget for whole year. Our target is (EBITDA) on last year's level 1.1 billion crowns ($45.00 million) and we can confirm this target," Daniel Burys said Further company coverage: ($1 = 24.4460 Czech crowns)