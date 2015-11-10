BRIEF-Redsense Medical signs its first deal in Middle East with distributor in Iran
* SIGNS ITS FIRST DEAL IN MIDDLE EAST WITH AN IRANIAN DISTRIBUTOR ARENA DARMAN HEGMATANEH
Nov 10 EXINI Diagnostics AB :
* Henrik Perlmutter to step down as Chairman of the company's Board of Directors
* Sheldon Hirt to be new Chairman
* Says it has named Ken Uehara as the new Chairman of the Board in the company, to replace Hisataka Hotta