Nov 10 Net Insight

* Enters new market to solve live OTT challenges

* Company is entering the Over-the-Top (OTT) market to solve the live OTT streaming challenges stunting the growth of this market opportunity

Says according to market data (Parks Associates 2015), global OTT video subscription revenues are forecasted to increase from $9 billion in 2014 to $19 billion in 2019