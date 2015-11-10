BRIEF-Fachowcy.pl Ventures Q1 net result turns to profit of 591,885 zlotys
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY THAT ITS Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 591,885 ZLOTYS VERSUS A LOSS OF 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Nov 10 Neptis SA :
* Signs co-operation contract for 5 years with Zarzad Drog i Transportu in Lodz (ZDiT in Lodz) and Sprint SA from Olsztyn, Poland
* The agreement concerns provision of traffic related information to the ITS system in Lodz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Didi announced last month it raised over $5.5 bln (Adds background)