BRIEF-Redsense Medical signs its first deal in Middle East with distributor in Iran
* SIGNS ITS FIRST DEAL IN MIDDLE EAST WITH AN IRANIAN DISTRIBUTOR ARENA DARMAN HEGMATANEH
Nov 10 Agfa Gevaert NV :
* Says Agfa Specialty Products and MGI Digital Technology enter into a development agreement
* Development agreement is aimed at the printed electronics industry
Source text: bit.ly/20JRvII Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SIGNS ITS FIRST DEAL IN MIDDLE EAST WITH AN IRANIAN DISTRIBUTOR ARENA DARMAN HEGMATANEH
* Says it has named Ken Uehara as the new Chairman of the Board in the company, to replace Hisataka Hotta