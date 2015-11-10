BRIEF-Unisplendour's board appoints president
May 12 Unisplendour Corp Ltd * Says board appoints Ceng Xuezhong as president Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pEOXx6 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Nov 10 Bashinformsvyaz' Pao :
* 9-month revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 4.92 billion roubles ($76.34 million) versus 4.86 billion roubles year ago
* 9-month net profit to RAS of 1.28 billion roubles versus 695.4 million roubles year ago
Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1NH8yG4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.4500 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 Unisplendour Corp Ltd * Says board appoints Ceng Xuezhong as president Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pEOXx6 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Alibaba signs Mou with Malaysia's MEDC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP