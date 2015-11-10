BRIEF-Unisplendour's board appoints president
May 12 Unisplendour Corp Ltd * Says board appoints Ceng Xuezhong as president Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pEOXx6 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Nov 10 Alma Media Oyj :
* Alma Regional Media statutory personnel negotiations to an end
* Negotiations began in September and concerned a total of 500 employees
* Outcome of negotiations is that unit will reduce its number of employees by a maximum of 70 man-years
* A total of 19 employees will be laid off, while reduction of other 50 man-years will be accomplished through retirement or other arrangements
* When process began in September, estimated reductions amounted to a maximum of 85 man-years
* As a result of these arrangements, Alma Media will recognise an estimated non-recurring expense of 2.2 million euros ($2.36 million) in its result for Q4 2015
* Alibaba signs Mou with Malaysia's MEDC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP