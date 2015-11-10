BRIEF-Fachowcy.pl Ventures Q1 net result turns to profit of 591,885 zlotys
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY THAT ITS Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 591,885 ZLOTYS VERSUS A LOSS OF 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Nov 10 Euronext:
* Logic Instrument to list 19,841 new shares
* Reason is conversion of non listed convertible bonds
* Reference price is 1.008 euro per share
* Shares will be listed on the market Alternext Paris as of Nov. 12 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY THAT ITS Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 591,885 ZLOTYS VERSUS A LOSS OF 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Didi announced last month it raised over $5.5 bln (Adds background)