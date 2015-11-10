BRIEF-Attitude Property reports 9-months pre-tax profit 95.9 mln rupees
* 9-Months ended March 2017 revenue 139.5 million rupees versus 103.7 million rupees year ago
Nov 10 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :
* Has been awarded 12 million euro (112 million Norwegian crowns) shift by wire contract in Japan
* Production under contract will start at end of 2017 from Kongsberg Automotive's facility in Gurgaon, India
* Contract runs for over 6 years
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS Q1 NET PROFIT WAS $347,000 VERSUS LOSS OF $1.1 MILLION A YEAR AGO