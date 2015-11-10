Nov 10 Bactiguard Holding AB :

* Says has entered credit facility agreement of 130 million Swedish crowns ($14.94 million) in total

* Says credit facility secures refinancing of Bactiguard's bond loan, which matures in December 2016

($1 = 8.7041 Swedish crowns)