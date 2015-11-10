BRIEF-Fachowcy.pl Ventures Q1 net result turns to profit of 591,885 zlotys
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY THAT ITS Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 591,885 ZLOTYS VERSUS A LOSS OF 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Nov 10 Euronext:
* Octo Technology SA to list 16,544 new shares on Alternext Paris as of Nov. 12
* Reason is exercise of listed stock warrants Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY THAT ITS Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 591,885 ZLOTYS VERSUS A LOSS OF 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Didi announced last month it raised over $5.5 bln (Adds background)