BRIEF-Fachowcy.pl Ventures Q1 net result turns to profit of 591,885 zlotys
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY THAT ITS Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 591,885 ZLOTYS VERSUS A LOSS OF 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Nov 10 Internet Media Services SA :
* Its management says that it might recommend a dividend of over 50 percent of FY 2015 profit in 2015 and in the forthcoming years
* Current dividend policy assumes pay outs of between 20 and 30 pct of profit
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY THAT ITS Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 591,885 ZLOTYS VERSUS A LOSS OF 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Didi announced last month it raised over $5.5 bln (Adds background)