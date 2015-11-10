BRIEF-Cosi Inc emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Cosi Inc - new restructured entity is now owned by Milfam II L.P., AB Value Partners, LP, AB Value Management llc and Ab Opportunity Fund LLC
Nov 10 Evraz Highveld Steel And Vanadium Ltd :
* Despite efforts to complete business rescue proceedings of company within three months of date of commencement thereof, proceedings have not been concluded
* Report was prepared by Piers Marsden and Daniel Terblanche, Joint Business Rescue Practitioners ("joint BRPS")
May 11 INTERNATIONAL BANK OF AZERBAIJAN FILES PETITION FOR PROTECTION UNDER CHAPTER 15 OF U.S. BANKRUPTCY CODE -- COURT FILING BANK FILES WITH U.S. BANKRUPTCY COURT IN MANHATTAN IN CONNECTION WITH AZERI RESTRUCTURING PROCEEDING