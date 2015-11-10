BRIEF-Fachowcy.pl Ventures Q1 net result turns to profit of 591,885 zlotys
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY THAT ITS Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 591,885 ZLOTYS VERSUS A LOSS OF 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Nov 10 Free2move Holding AB :
* Collaboration agreement with Yodiwo that allows packaged solutions in the industrial Internet of Things (iIoT)
* Parties have committed to providing a prepackaged solution to customer, based on Free2move's active readers and sensors along with Yodiwo's software, in Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY THAT ITS Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 591,885 ZLOTYS VERSUS A LOSS OF 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Didi announced last month it raised over $5.5 bln (Adds background)