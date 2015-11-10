BRIEF-Kenedix Retail REIT will raise 898.2 mln yen in private placement of new units
* Says it plans to issue 4,000 units via private placement and will raise 898.2 million yen in total, with subscription date May 16 and payment date on May 17
Nov 10 Banco di Sardegna SpA :
* 9-Month net profit 11.3 million euros ($12.08 million) versus 27.0 million euros a year ago
* 9-Month provision 12.5 million euros versus 4.4 million euros a year ago
* 9-Month operating income 325.2 million euros versus 360.9 million euros a year ago
May 12 Hungary's OTP Bank Deputy CEO Laszlo Bencsik tells press conference: