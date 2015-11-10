BRIEF-Kenedix Retail REIT will raise 898.2 mln yen in private placement of new units
* Says it plans to issue 4,000 units via private placement and will raise 898.2 million yen in total, with subscription date May 16 and payment date on May 17
Nov 10 FFP SA :
* Will take part of a capital reduction for around half of its 22.4 pct stake in Holding Reinier
* Should receive 45 million euros ($48.1 million) and have its stake in Holding Reinier reduced to 12.6 pct
May 12 Hungary's OTP Bank Deputy CEO Laszlo Bencsik tells press conference: