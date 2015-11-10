BRIEF-Eckert & Ziegler invests in capacity expansion for its Galliapharm production line
May 12 ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG:
Nov 10 Luz Saude SA :
* Reports Q3 net profit of 5.5 million euros ($5.9 million), flat year on year
* Q3 EBITDA is 15.2 million euros compared to 15.5 million euros a year ago
* Q3 consolidated operating revenue is 101.5 million euros versus 96.7 million euros year ago
* Says net debt was 181.1 million euros at end of September 2015 compared to 206.0 million euros at the end of December 2014
Source text: bit.ly/1M4cYEL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9344 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG:
* RECEIVES IRB APPROVAL FOR THE LAUNCH OF A PK ETHNOBRIDGING STUDY FOR ESTELLE