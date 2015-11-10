Nov 10 Luz Saude SA :

* Reports Q3 net profit of 5.5 million euros ($5.9 million), flat year on year

* Q3 EBITDA is 15.2 million euros compared to 15.5 million euros a year ago

* Q3 consolidated operating revenue is 101.5 million euros versus 96.7 million euros year ago

* Says net debt was 181.1 million euros at end of September 2015 compared to 206.0 million euros at the end of December 2014

Source text: bit.ly/1M4cYEL

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9344 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)