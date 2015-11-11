BRIEF-Vita Group update on trading and commercial discussions with Telstra
Nov 11 Spar Group Ltd :
* Preliminary summarised audited results for the year ended Sept. 30, 2015
* Overall turnover grew by 34.5 pct to R73.3 billion (2014: R54.5 billion)
* Operating profit increased by 23.0 pct to R2.3 billion (2014: R1.9 billion)
* Headline earnings grew 7.0 pct to R1.4 billion, with reported headline earnings per share growth of 6.9 pct to 835.5 cents
* Adjusting for exceptional items, but excluding finance cost, normalised headline earnings of R1.6 billion, representing growth of 20.7 pct
* Normalised headline earnings per share of 940 cents, up 20.5 pct
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., May 10 Sears Holdings Corp Chief Executive Officer Edward Lampert blasted the media on Wednesday for "unfairly singling out" the company over the past decade and blamed "irresponsible" coverage for the retailer's woes.