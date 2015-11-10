BRIEF-Fachowcy.pl Ventures Q1 net result turns to profit of 591,885 zlotys
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY THAT ITS Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 591,885 ZLOTYS VERSUS A LOSS OF 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Nov 10 3U Holding AG :
* Will completely acquire Selfio GmbH effective from Dec. 31, 2015
* Purchase of 40 pct of shares for 2.0 million euros ($2.1 million)
* 3U holding will become sole shareholder
