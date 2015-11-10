Nov 10 Vistin Pharma ASA :

* Strata Marine & Offshore AS, a company controlled by board member Øystein Stray Spetalen, acquired 114,158 shares at average purchase price of 18 Norwegian crowns ($2.08) per share

* After transaction Øystein Stray Spetalen and associated companies hold 2,995,806 shares in Vistin Pharma ASA corresponding to 17.6 pct of outstanding shares Source text for Eikon:

