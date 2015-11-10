BRIEF-Kenedix Retail REIT will raise 898.2 mln yen in private placement of new units
* Says it plans to issue 4,000 units via private placement and will raise 898.2 million yen in total, with subscription date May 16 and payment date on May 17
Nov 10 Kremlin AG :
* Acquires a 8-family residential building in Heidenheim with more than 500 square meters for 395,000 euros ($422,180)
May 12 Hungary's OTP Bank Deputy CEO Laszlo Bencsik tells press conference: