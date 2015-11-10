Nov 10 Vivendi SA :

* Reports 9-month revenue of 7.62 billion euros ($8.14 billion), up 7.0 pct yoy

* 9-month EBITA is 735 million euros, down 3.8 pct yoy

* 9-month net adjusted income is 501 million, up 13.4 pct yoy

* Net cash position is 8 billion euros as of Sept. 30, compared to 6.3 billion euros as of June 30

* 9-month Canal+ Group's revenues amount to 4,034 million euros, a 1.7 pct increase yoy (0.7 pct increase at constant currency and perimeter)

* 9-month Universal Music Group's revenues amount to 3,492 million euros, up 2.1 pct at constant currency and perimeter yoy (up 12.8 pct on an actual basis)

* Maintains its previously announced 2015 outlook

* Anticipates that 2016 and 2017 will be a period of potentially heavy investments, during which priority will be given to the long term development of the group with a strict cost management policy

* Says to have entered into an agreement with the view to entering into Banijay/Zodiak's share capital, and acquiring a 26.2 pct interest

* Transaction (scheduled to be completed during H1 2016), represents a cash payment of 290 million euros, including 100 million euros to acquire an interest in Banijay Zodiak

* Will also subscribe to two bonds for 100 million euros and 90 million euros to be issued by Banijay Zodiak and Lov Banijay

* Vivendi intends to continue its acquisition of shares Ubisoft Entertainment SA and Gameloft SE depending on market conditions

* Says as of Nov. 9, it held 10.81 pct (Gameloft) and 15.98 pct (Ubisoft) of the share capital

