BRIEF-Kenedix Retail REIT will raise 898.2 mln yen in private placement of new units
* Says it plans to issue 4,000 units via private placement and will raise 898.2 million yen in total, with subscription date May 16 and payment date on May 17
Nov 10 Realia Business SA :
* 9-month total revenue 72.2 million euros ($77.2 million) versus 89.7 million euros year ago
* 9-month net profit 2.1 million euros versus loss 14.7 million euros year ago
* 9-month EBITDA 30.5 million euros versus 22.0 million euros year ago
* Net financial debt 1.07 billion euros at end of Sept. versus 1.08 billion euros at end of Sept. 2014
May 12 Hungary's OTP Bank Deputy CEO Laszlo Bencsik tells press conference: