BRIEF-Vita Group update on trading and commercial discussions with Telstra
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m
Nov 11 Koninklijke Ahold NV :
* Q3 net sales 8.44 billion euros ($9.08 billion) versus 8.40 billion euros in Reuters poll
* Q3 operating income 284 million euros versus 304 million euros in Reuters poll
* Q3 net profit 189 million euros versus 196 million euros in Reuters poll
* Q3 underlying operating margin 3.8 percent versus 3.8 percent year ago
* Q3 USA net sales 5.25 billion euros, down 1.4 percent
* Q3 Netherlands net sales 2.80 billion euros, up 7.4 percent
* Proposed merger remains on track, closing still anticipated in mid-2016 Source text: bit.ly/1kLDPMl Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9297 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., May 10 Sears Holdings Corp Chief Executive Officer Edward Lampert blasted the media on Wednesday for "unfairly singling out" the company over the past decade and blamed "irresponsible" coverage for the retailer's woes.