Nov 11 Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG :

* Achieves EBIT of 9.5 million Swiss francs ($9.46 million) in first half-year 2015/16

* Rental income of streamlined portfolio was 9.3 million francs in first half-year 2015/16, a decrease of 2 million francs compared to prior year

* Net loss from previous period of 46.8 million francs was reversed and a net profit of 3.0 million francs resulted in first half-year 2015/16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0037 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)