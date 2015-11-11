BRIEF-Creso Pharma signs a binding LOI with Leafcann Group
* Signs a binding letter of intent with Australian medicinal cannabis producer, Leafcann Group Pty Ltd
Nov 11 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :
* Completes comparative analyses of respiratory outcomes for patients in its successful Phase III DELOS trial with data from a natural history DMD patient cohort Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Filed an Inter Partes Review (IPR) petition against U.S. patent owned by Renovacare Sciences Corp