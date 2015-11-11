BRIEF-Vita Group update on trading and commercial discussions with Telstra
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m
Nov 11 Mekonomen AB
* Q3 revenue increased 5 per cent to SEK 1,405 million (1,340)
* Q3 EBIT amounted to SEK 168 million (186)
* Says one organisational level, Mekonomen Nordic, is removed
* Says measure is expected to result in savings with a positive EBIT effect of SEK 15 million per year, which will start to generate an effect in 2016
* Reuters poll: Mekonomen Q3 revenues were seen at SEK 1,384 million, EBIT SEK 189 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., May 10 Sears Holdings Corp Chief Executive Officer Edward Lampert blasted the media on Wednesday for "unfairly singling out" the company over the past decade and blamed "irresponsible" coverage for the retailer's woes.