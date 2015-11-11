Nov 11 Mekonomen AB

* Q3 revenue increased 5 per cent to SEK 1,405 million (1,340)

* Q3 EBIT amounted to SEK 168 million (186)

* Says one organisational level, Mekonomen Nordic, is removed

* Says measure is expected to result in savings with a positive EBIT effect of SEK 15 million per year, which will start to generate an effect in 2016

* Reuters poll: Mekonomen Q3 revenues were seen at SEK 1,384 million, EBIT SEK 189 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)