Nov 11 UBM Realitaetenentwicklung AG :

* 9-month total output up 38.3 percent to 356.1 million euros ($382.52 million)

* 9-month consolidated earnings up 114.1 percent to 24.2 million euros

* Considers to raise dividend for FY 2015 (in 2014 1.25 euros per shares was paid out) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9309 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)