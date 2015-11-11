BRIEF-Creso Pharma signs a binding LOI with Leafcann Group
* Signs a binding letter of intent with Australian medicinal cannabis producer, Leafcann Group Pty Ltd
Nov 11 Rapid Nutrition PLC :
* Closes FY with $5.6 in revenue, reflecting a substantial 252 pct increase year-over-year
* FY increase of 215 percent in company's operating profit
* FY net profit $933,607 versus $1.747 million year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signs a binding letter of intent with Australian medicinal cannabis producer, Leafcann Group Pty Ltd
* Filed an Inter Partes Review (IPR) petition against U.S. patent owned by Renovacare Sciences Corp