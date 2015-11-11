BRIEF-Hatten Land says group's Q3 revenue 164.9 million rgt, up 122.6 pct
* Qtrly group's revenue increased by 122.6 percent to 164.9 million rgt
Nov 11 Social Commerce Group SE :
* Says subsidiary STARAMBA starts to collaborate with Dacuda AG
* Aim is to connect the areas 3D scanning and printing for individuals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly group's revenue increased by 122.6 percent to 164.9 million rgt
* Manager intends to sell pai shares & exercise options-pai.ax