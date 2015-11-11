Nov 11 Constantin Medien AG :

* EBIT rises after nine months by 13.6 million euros ($14.61 million) to 24.6 million euros

* 9-month group sales reached 329 million euros and was as planned under the previous year's figure (9 months 2014: 361.6 million euros)

* 9-month net profit 8.6 million euros versus loss of 3.9 million euros year ago

* Earnings forecast 2015 adjusted upwards for the second time; confirms sales forecast

* Sees FY 2015 earnings between 4 million and 6 million euros