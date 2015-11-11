BRIEF-Vita Group update on trading and commercial discussions with Telstra
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m
Nov 11 Leroy Seafood Group Asa
* Leroy Seafood group q3 ebit before fair value adjustment nok 253 million (versus nok 250 million in profit warning from Oct 14)
* Leroy Seafood Group q3 turnover nok 3,295 million (Reuters poll nok 3.27 billion)
* Q3 value adjustment of biomass in the sea nok 63 mln vs minus 221 mln in q3 2014 (Reuters poll 0 mln)
* Leroy seafood estimates total harvest volume of 173,000 gwt for 2015, including volume from associates versus earlier 181,500 gwt
* Leroy seafood estimates total harvest volume of 185,000 gwt for 2016, including volume from associates
* Expect to see a result in q4 2015 in line with figures reported in q3 2015
* Sees very limited opportunities for growth in global supply of salmon and trout for next few years
* Expects tight market in 2016
* Sees potential for substantial improvements to own production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., May 10 Sears Holdings Corp Chief Executive Officer Edward Lampert blasted the media on Wednesday for "unfairly singling out" the company over the past decade and blamed "irresponsible" coverage for the retailer's woes.